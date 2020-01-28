Minor earthquake reported in the Triad, about 65 miles outside Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A minor earthquake was reported Tuesday morning about 65 miles west of Raleigh, just outside Greensboro, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The 2.3 magnitude temblor was reported at 1:29 a.m. The epicenter, according to the USGS, was located 5 miles southeast of Greensboro and 63.8 miles west-northwest of Raleigh, at a depth of 3.7 miles.

According to the USGS “Community Internet Intensity Map,” locals reported the intensity as a three on one-to-10+ scale. The USGS considers a quake with a three-rated intensity as having weak to light shaking. Despite that, multiple reports were made to the USGS.

No damage is generally caused by an earthquake of this magnitude and no damage reports have been sent in to the USGS at this time, according to their website.

No injuries have been reported, either.

