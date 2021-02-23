MINT HILL, N.C. (WJZY) – “I could see my kids’ face that something scary happened to them,” one mother recalled of an incident earlier this month at Veterans Memorial Park in Mint Hill.

The park, located off Interstate 485 and Fairview Road, has a reputation as a relatively safe location, but the mother and her daughter, who both wish to remain anonymous because of what happened, said the experience left them not wanting to return.

“I was just hitting the ball, and it happened,” said the daughter.

The family said they went to the park on Feb. 7. The parents walked the track while the teenage daughter and her younger brother stayed in the tennis court area.

The mother said her son left her daughter for a brief moment when a man approached.

“(He said) he wanted to learn tennis, and he didn’t have anything,” said the mother. “He approched her and walked towards her very fast.”

The incident itself lasted only a few moments and ended once the younger brother approached.

“It was crazy to think that he was just looking for someone who was by themselves. And when he realized she wasn’t by herself, he took off,” said the mother.

WJZY reached out to the Mint Hill Police Department about the incident and another incident that has been spread around social media involving a nanny trying to protect the children at the park.

In a statement, they said, in part: “We have had no formal reports of suspicious activity regarding a person being followed to their vehicle but are aware of some of the comments floating around social media and are maintaining current patrols of the area each shift to supplement on site security.”

In both incidents, the potential predator took off before anyone could get a license plate.

“You always have to be aware of the surroundings,” said the teen daughter. “After we got home, I ordered pepper spray because I was so freaked out.”