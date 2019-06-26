Miss North Carolina 2019 stops by CBS 17

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Alexandra Badgett, 2019’s Miss North Carolina, stopped by CBS 17 Tuesday to talk about taking home the crown.

The Denver, North Carolina native was Miss Jacksonville in the pageant and took home the crown!

Badgett said it was a blessing to just be a part of the pageant.

