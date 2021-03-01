Missed out on your $335? NCDOR extends deadline to apply for Extra Credit Grant

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Department of Revenue will extend its deadline for accepting applications for the $335 Extra Credit Grants, the department announced Monday.

Gov. Roy Cooper signed recently signed Senate Bill 36, which authorized the extension of the program through May 31.

Senate Bill 36 made modifications to the more than $440 million in federal funds allocated in 2020 for Extra Credit Grants. Parents with qualifying children 16 and younger at the end of 2019 were eligible for a $335 payment.

In early January, the state Department of Revenue said about 1.1 million people received the payments but not all eligible parents actually got that money. That left about $62.6 million available to distribute to those families.

People who filed state taxes were supposed to get the payments automatically. However, people who did not earn enough money to file taxes had to apply to get the grants. State lawmakers set a deadline in October 2020 for those applications, but that was later extended into December following a lawsuit.

If you are eligible but have not received the payment, you can apply through the NCDOR website through May 31.

Payments will be sent by check to eligible applicants as soon as possible, the department said.

Click here for online and printable paper applications and eligibility information.