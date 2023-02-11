NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s been nearly two weeks since Tyler Doyle disappeared while duck hunting on a jon boat in the north jetties near North Myrtle Beach, but search crews haven’t given up looking for the 22-year-old.

“As of [Wednesday], our officers and the Brunswick County (N.C.) Sheriff’s Office continue to search by boat for Tyler Doyle,” the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said in a tweet. “The Holden Beach and Sunset Beach police departments, both in North Carolina, continue to search the beach during daylight hours.”

Tuesday marked Day 13 of the search, and crews continued to show up at the Johnny Causey Landing to look for Doyle, who hasn’t been since Jan. 26 when crews were called to the jetties after getting a distress call that led to another person being rescued.

The initial search focused on the north jetties in the Little River area but has since expanded northward into Brunswick County and Wilmington, North Carolina, areas. The jetties are in an area linking the Intracoastal Waterway and the Atlantic Ocean.

On Tuesday, as the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office and others continued searching, Doyle’s mother and grandmother told WBTW off-camera that the search has been long and painful.

His mother said speculation surrounding the incident on social media has made the situation even worse, though she would not talk specifically about what’s being said.

DNR spokesman Greg Lucas there has not been a missing-person report filed and that officials have “no reason to believe at this time that Tyler Doyle is anywhere but in the water.”

Angela Baker, a 10-year resident of the Cherry Grove area who has been following the situation, said she wishes there were more answers.

“How did the other person with him end up on the rocks and he’s gone,” Baker said. “Whenever you understand the hunting and the ducks, and the whole thing that was going on there and how they do it, it’ll help you understand why he was out and the young man who was with him was on the rocks. We all need to pray for this family. You hear all kinds of things, but the main thing is to support the family. And let’s get him back.”