LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in North Carolina said they found a missing woman dead Saturday evening.

The North Myrtle Beach police initially asked Lumberton police to help find Mary Elizabeth Cook, 91, who was a North Myrtle Beach resident, according to a news release from Lumberton police.

Lumberton police were contacted around 6:10 p.m. Saturday about Cook, the news release said.

North Myrtle Beach police asked Lumberton officers to check the area of 441 Country Club Road for any sign of Cook, the news release said.

“Officers responded to the area and located Cook’s white Honda Odyssey minivan parked on the shoulder of the roadway,” police said in the news release.

When police approached the minivan, they found Cook dead inside, the news release said.

It’s not clear when Cook was first reported missing.

“At this time no foul play is suspected,” Lumberton police said.