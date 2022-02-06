Missing NC 1-year-old found, taken to hospital; father at-large, police say

MINT HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – The Mint Hill Police Department confirmed it has found 1-year-old Lilliana Josephine Lemmond, the North Carolina girl who went missing just before 1 a.m. Sunday, resulting in an AMBER Alert.

Police confirmed to CBS 17 that Lemmond was abducted by her father, 39-year-old Jeremy Lemmond, just before 1 a.m. Sunday, and he is still at-large.

Additionally, Mint Hill officers said Lilliana has been taken to a local hospital for precautionary evaluation.

They said she was located at 11:23 a.m., but did not say where she was found.

Jeremy Lemmond is 6 feet tall with brown hair and blue eyes. He has a Black 2011 Subaru Legacy with North Carolina plate JBV6840.

He was last seen in the 5300 block of Quail Ridge Drive in Mint Hill, North Carolina.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Mint Hill police at 704-889-2231.

This is a breaking news update and CBS 17 will update this article as more information becomes available.