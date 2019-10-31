Missing NC 3-year-old girl found, AMBER Alert canceled

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — The 3-year-old girl who vanished from outside her home on Wednesday afternoon and was the subject of an AMBER Alert has been found safe, according to Laurinburg police.

Authorities said 3-year-old Allyson Oxendine was last seen in the area of 10041 Hunt Road, in Laurel Hill. Authorities said she was last seen wearing pink sweatpants, a maroon shirt, and Croc slip-on shoes. She was also said to be in possession of two white dogs.

The sheriff’s office said Allyson turned 3 years old on Wednesday, the day she was reported missing.

Search and Rescue personnel along with members of another agency assisted in the search.

Laurinburg police said Thursday that Allyson, along with her two dogs, had been located and were safe.

Police did not say where they were found or if they think someone abducted the girl or if she just walked away from home.

The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office said they would not be releasing any information on the case at this time.

“The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office extends its sincerest gratitude to the citizens and members of multiple communities who assisted and shared the information,” they wrote on Facebook.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now