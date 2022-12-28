CORNELIUS, N.C. (WNCN) – Further legal actions have been taken after the parents of a North Carolina girl, who has been missing for more than one month, failed to appear for their second court date on Wednesday.

Diana Cojocari and Christopher Palmiter, the mother and stepfather of Madalina Cojocari, who has been missing since Nov. 23, must surrender their passports should they post bail, the Charlotte Observer reported Wednesday afternoon.

The sixth-grader at Bailey Middle School in Cornelius, North Carolina, was missing 22 days before she was officially reported missing. She was last seen exiting a school bus.

According to arrest warrants, Cojocari said that she waited until police confronted her to report her daughter missing because she worried it would create “conflict” with her husband.

Both Madalina’s mother and stepfather were charged with failure to report the disappearance of a child to law enforcement.

CBS 17 and sister station WJZY previously reported on multiple occurrences that the FBI and Cornelius Police Department are involved in the search for Madalina but have yet to come up with the missing 11-year-old. The Charlotte Observer confirmed in the same Wednesday, reporting a running total of more than 250 leads — but all unsuccessful.

“This is a serious case of a child whose parents clearly are not telling us everything they know,” Cornelius Police Captain Jennifer Thompson said in a video posted Tuesday afternoon, the Charlotte Observer said.

Both Cojocari and Palmiter remain in the Mecklenberg County Jail — Cojocari under a $250,000 bond and Pamiter on a $200,000 bond.