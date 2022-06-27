CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – Officials say the boat of a North Carolina man missing for seven months has washed ashore in the Azores Islands.

Carolina Beach police said Monday that Joseph Matthew Johnson has not been found.

Police say the 44-year-old resident of Carolina Beach was last seen leaving Federal Point Yacht Club marina on Nov. 22 on his boat.

Johnson was reported missing five days later by a friend who arrived in town for a previously arranged fishing trip.

Authorities in São Jorge Island, a small island in the Azores, contacted Carolina Beach police when they discovered a 2006 Clearwater fishing boat that washed ashore last week was registered to Johnson.

São Jorge Island is located about 800 miles west of Lisbon in the Atlantic Ocean. The island is 2,758 miles from Carolina Beach.

WECT reported Johnson was on his 19-foot center console Seacraft fishing boat. The TV station also said Johnson was known to fish offshore, mostly in an area around Frying Pan Shoals.

Carolina Beach police said Portuguese officials contacted them after using the National Missing and Unidentified Persons database.