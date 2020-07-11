Missing NC mom found dead, 2 charged, police say

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina brother and sister have been charged after the remains of a missing Craven County mother were found Friday in Jones County, officials said.

The remains of Elizabeth Andrea Spencer, 30, who was last seen June 16, were found Friday in a secluded area of Jones County, New Bern police said.

Mitchell (left) and Parker in photos from New Bern police.

Crews from the the State Bureau of Investigation, Craven and Onslow County Emergency Services, the Jones and Craven County Sheriffs’ Offices helped in the search for Spencer.

Leon S. Mitchell, 35, of New Bern was arrested on First Avenue in New Bern and has been charged with an open count of murder.

Mitchell’s sister, Tyrabia A. Parker, 41, of Jones County, was arrested in Craven Terrace in New Bern and charged with accessory after the fact, police said.

Both Mitchell and Parker were placed in the Craven County Jail pending a first appearance in court.

Spencer has two daughters, a 10-year-old and an 18-month-old.

Elizabeth Spencer in a photo from WNCT

Spencer was last seen driving a 2004 White Chevrolet Suburban with an N.C. plate.

The circumstances of Spencer’s death are still under investigation.

If you have any information contact the New Bern Police Department at (252) 633-2020, the TIPS line at (252) 636-5034, or the Craven County Crime Stopper line at (252)633-5141.

