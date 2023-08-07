ROWLAND, N.C. (WNCN) — A dead person was found Monday during the search for a missing North Carolina mom and a man has been charged with murder in the death, officials said.

Samantha Bryant, 31, of Rowland in Robeson County was reported missing a week ago, according to a news release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Bryant was last seen in the area of Drops Landing Road northeast of Rowland.

Her sister said Bryant’s disappearance did not make sense.

Samantha Bryant. Photo from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies at the scene of the search for Samantha Bryant. Photo from WBTW

Tyrone Brooks. Photo from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies at the scene of the search for Samantha Bryant. Photo from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

“She has always kept in touch with her kids and they haven’t heard from her and are very worried,” Victoria Hampton wrote last week.

Deputies on Monday were conducting a ground and aerial search for Bryant in the area of Drops Landing Road.

“During the course of the investigation, a body was found in the field buried behind a residence located at 339 Drops Landing Road,” the news release said.

Tyrone Brooks, 37, of Rowland was arrested and is facing several charges.

Brooks and Bryant were dating before she vanished, according to Hampton.

Brooks was charged with first-degree murder, concealing/failing to report a death, and altering/destroying evidence.

Brooks is being held in the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.

The body will be sent to the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death and identification.