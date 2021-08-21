Missing NC mom found dead in High Rock Lake

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP/WNCN) — A woman reported missing last week was found dead in High Rock Lake on Friday, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, deputies began looking into the disappearance of 42-year-old Laura-Michelle Marie Trent.

She was last seen on Monday at the Yadkin River Access under the bridge which crosses from Davidson County to Davie County on U.S. 64 west.

At about 11 a.m. Friday, Trent’s body was found near a swimming and boating access in the area of Beckner Road.

Trent leaves behind two children, including an adult daughter.

There was no sign of a boat or any watercraft at the scene. Trent’s body will be sent for an autopsy.

The incident is under investigation.