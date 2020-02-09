Missing NC teen girl vanished after getting into car after school

Layla Rayne Barnhill and the car she was last seen in. WECT photos

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) – The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a local teen.

Layla Rayne Barnhill, 15, was last seen leaving North Brunswick High School Friday afternoon.

She was seen in a black car wearing a long sleeve black shirt, blue jeans, and black and white checkered Vans shoes.

She is 5 feet 5 inches tall, 110 pounds, with long, straight brown hair and hazel eyes, according to deputies.

Anyone with any information regarding her whereabouts should contact detectives at 910-616-0499 or call 911.

