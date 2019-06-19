Missing NC teen last seen June 8

Kenyona Janel Drakeford. (Courtesy of the Wilmington PD via WECT)

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Wilmington police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing teenager.

According to social media posts from the Wilmington Police Department, Kenyona Janel Drakeford, 16, was last seen June 8 at her residence in the 5000 block of Pine Street.

Drakeford has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call WPD at 910-343-3609 or use Text-A-Tip by texting TIP708 and the message to CRIMES (274637). Text-A-Tip messages are anonymous.

Latest news from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.