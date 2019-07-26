Missing NC teen might be traveling with man, officials say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A 19-year-old girl has been reported missing in Charlotte and may be traveling with a man, police say.

Itati Romero Ambrosio was last seen leaving her home around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Ambrosio’s family reported the 19-year-old missing the next morning. Police say Ambrosio has missed work and has not been in contact with friends, family or coworkers since her disappearance.

Emanuel Ambrocio-Cruz and his truck. WBTV photos.

Police say Ambrosio may be with 30-year-old Emanuel Ambrocio-Cruz. The two may be traveling in a dark gray four-door Mitsubishi Raider pickup truck with damage to the right tailgate.

The truck may have NC tag FCD-6115, which could be altered, police say.

Ambrosio is described by police as a Hispanic female around 5-feet-3 inches tall and 135 pounds with long, dark brown hair. She was last seen wearing gray leggings and brown boots.

The 19-year-old’s family is concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

