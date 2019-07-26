Missing NC teen might be traveling with man, officials say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A 19-year-old girl has been reported missing in Charlotte and may be traveling with a man, police say.
Itati Romero Ambrosio was last seen leaving her home around 10 p.m. Tuesday.
Ambrosio’s family reported the 19-year-old missing the next morning. Police say Ambrosio has missed work and has not been in contact with friends, family or coworkers since her disappearance.
Police say Ambrosio may be with 30-year-old Emanuel Ambrocio-Cruz. The two may be traveling in a dark gray four-door Mitsubishi Raider pickup truck with damage to the right tailgate.
The truck may have NC tag FCD-6115, which could be altered, police say.
Ambrosio is described by police as a Hispanic female around 5-feet-3 inches tall and 135 pounds with long, dark brown hair. She was last seen wearing gray leggings and brown boots.
The 19-year-old’s family is concerned for her well-being.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
