Missing NC woman and 2 girls found safe, alert canceled

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A missing North Carolina woman and two young girls have been found and are safe, officials say.

The woman and two little girls were reported in an alert issued late Saturday night.

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert for Amanda Ann Bray.

Bray, 31, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, was last seen in South Mills, according to the alert.

Bray had two girls, age 7 and 3, with her, the alert said.

The alert, which was initiated by the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, said she might be headed to the Hampton Roads, Virginia area.

Just before 8:50 a.m. Sunday, the alert was canceled after Bray and the two girls were found.