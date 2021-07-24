Missing NC woman found dead inside vehicle

CONCORD, N.C. (WJZY) – The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has canceled a Silver Alert for a missing endangered woman after she was found dead on Saturday inside a vehicle.

The cancellation for the missing person, Catherine Richardson, was at the request of the Concord Police Department. Concord police later tweeted that Richardson was found dead inside a vehicle on Littleton Drive on Saturday morning.

Richardson, 75, was reported missing by her family around 12:45 p.m. Friday.

During the search Friday for Richardson, Concord police deployed their drone and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol has assisted with their helicopter.

Residents were asked to be on the lookout for Richardson, who was believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Silver Alert: Catherine Richardson

Richardson had last been seen in the area of 814 Winborne Ave SW in Concord, police said. Concord Police said they do not suspect foul play, however, this remains under investigation.

Anyone with information was asked to call Det Jamieson at the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000.