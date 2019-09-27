Missing NC woman killed, tossed off bridge, officials say; man charged with murder

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A woman reported missing from Lincoln County Wednesday was found dead and a man has been charged in her death.

Deputies say 59-year-old Mary Walters Cook was killed before being tossed off a bridge on Boy Scout Road.

Steve Allen Avery, 60 of Lincolnton, has been charged with first-degree murder in Cook’s death. Detectives searched Avery’s home Thursday night and reported finding blood stains.

“Avery then confessed to shooting Ms. Cook with a .22 caliber rifle and transported her body to the area where she was found,” deputies say.

A missing person’s report was filed on Cook Wednesday, as family members said they hadn’t heard from Cook since Monday.

Cook’s vehicle was reportedly located Wednesday at Johnny’s Mexican Restaurant on West Highway 150. Officials say security footage from the business shows Cook get out of her vehicle and walk toward West Highway 150 in the early morning hours Wednesday.

Avery was placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center without bond. The relationship, if any, between Cook and Avery was not provided.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050 or the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202.

