DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Just a few weeks after receiving a new sentencing in the high-profile trial surrounding the death of Jason Corbett, Molly Martens Corbett and her father Thomas Martens will be released from prison.

Officials at the Davidson County Detention Center confirmed that Thomas Martens will be released on Tuesday, Dec. 5, and Molly Martens Corbett will be released on Wednesday, Dec. 6, after a decision by Combined Records, which determines sentencing, in Raleigh.

This comes after a retrial of the killing of Jason Corbett, Molly’s husband. Corbett was killed in 2015 by Molly and Thomas and they were originally convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to 20 to 25 years in prison after a request to move the trial out of Davidson County was denied.

However, Martens Corbett and Martens maintained that evidence of Corbett’s abuse was left out of the original trial and that there were issues with the jury. In September 2020, their original conviction was thrown out and they were given a new trial, where new evidence was shared, including videos taken of Jason Corbett’s children’s testimony following their father’s death, along with details about injuries Martens Corbett suffered throughout their marriage and details surrounding the death of Corbett’s first wife.

Thomas Martens pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and Molly Martens Corbett pleaded no contest to the same charge at the end of October, and the judge dismissed the second-degree murder charges against them.

On Nov. 8, they were sentenced to a minimum of 4 years, 3 months, and a maximum of 6 years, 2 months, behind bars. They received credit for 3 years, 8 months already served, leaving them with a minimum of 7 months and a maximum of 2 years, 6 months remaining.

They will be on parole for 9 months.

Martens Corbett’s attorney, Doug Kingsberry, said the following when asked about the early release: