Mom charged with misdemeanor after baby left in car outside DSS office

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) – A mother was charged after deputies say she left her 1-year-old girl inside a hot car for over an hour while she was in a Department of Social Services building Thursday.

The call came in around 10:45 a.m. at the DSS building on Cannon Boulevard. Officials say someone walking into the building spotted the baby girl crying in the back seat of a 2016 Ford Edge and immediately contacted a worker inside the building.

A Cabarrus County deputy working security at the building was then notified as well. That deputy, DSS worker, and a witness were about to break the window of the car when the mother showed up, according to Kannapolis Police.

The baby was immediately taken to a nearby hospital where an evaluation revealed she was suffering from heat exhaustion. Luckily, officials said, she is expected to make a full recovery.

Investigators say the mother, identified as 29-year-old Jennifer Pohl, had reportedly went into the DSS building to assist her father-in-law, leaving the baby girl in the car for about an hour and fifteen minutes.

According to the National Weather Service, it was around 85 degrees in the area at the time.

Pohl was charged with misdemeanor child abuse.

DSS is assisting in the investigation. No further information about the case has been released.

