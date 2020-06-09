Mom, children rescued at NC coast after jet ski flips

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A mom and her children were rescued Tuesday after a jet ski overturned near Morehead City, police said.

On Tuesday around 12:20 p.m. a mother along with her two children were riding on a jet ski just west of the Morehead City to Atlantic Beach Causeway Bridge when the watercraft overturned.

All riders were wearing life jackets and no injuries were reported.

The Morehead City Police Department boat, the Morehead City Fire-EMS boat, and an Atlantic Beach lifeguard on a jet ski assisted the three riders into boats and back to land.

