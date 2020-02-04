Mom, man charged after 2 children choked, bruised and burned at NC motel, police say

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – Police have charged a mother and a North Carolina man with child abuse after police found two children with serious injuries at a motel.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports 25-year-old Matthew Anthony Brooks of Lewisville is charged with two counts of felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury.

Kernersville police also charged 26-year-old Heather Marie Greenway of Union Hall, Virginia, with felony negligent child abuse.

Police specifically accused Greenway of allowing Brooks to injure her sons.

According to an arrest warrant, the boys were choked and had severe bruises, cuts and burns.

WGHP reported the boys were ages between 4 and 6 years old.

Brooks received a $750,000 secured bond while Greenway was held on a $500,000 secured bond, according to WGHP.

