Mom riding bicycle dies in hit-and-run at NC coast

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A woman was riding her bike when she was hit and killed by a vehicle on Carolina Beach Road late Saturday night.

According to the State Highway Patrol, Sheila Faircloth, 67, was on Silver Lake Road trying to cross Carolina Beach Road just before 11:30 p.m.

Sheila Faircloth

A vehicle heading east on Carolina Beach Road struck Faircloth, who died at the scene from her injuries.

The driver didn’t stop and fled the scene after the collision.

Officials are looking for a light-colored SUV or pickup truck with damage to its grille and front bumper area.

Faircloth’s daughter sent the following statement on behalf of the family:

“We would like to ask anyone who may have information to please come forward. We are absolutely heartbroken to know that someone could hit another human being and leave them to die, in this case that being our Momma. We also would like to thank anyone who has already come forward with information but especially those who stopped to help her that night. We are eternally grateful for your help, compassion and for being a decent human being. We pray you will help our family during this most difficult time.”

Anyone with information on the hit and run is asked to contact the State Highway Patrol at 910-395-3917 during business hours or Highway Patrol Communications at 910-862-3133 after hours.

