Mom who abandoned baby in trash can held on $800,000 bond, NC police say

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A woman who police say abandoned her newborn baby inside a trash can in Wilmington last week made her first appearance in court Monday.

Maryuri Estefany Calix-Macedo, 21, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder.

A woman walking her dog along Fairview Drive Thursday afternoon heard the baby’s cries coming from the trash can and rescued the child before calling 911.

The baby boy was inside a black trash bag that was tied.

After she was taken into custody, Calix-Macedo was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for an assessment and later booked in jail under an $800,000 bond.

Calix-Macedo made a brief court appearance Monday afternoon through video. Through a translator, she asked for a court-appointed attorney. Her next court date will be Aug. 6.

Police said the baby is healthy and doing well.

This case is still under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective H.M. Wooddell directly at (910)-341-0166.

