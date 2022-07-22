RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Monkeypox cases in North Carolina have jumped from 13 on Monday to 27 on Friday, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

The more than doubling in cases in just five days comes as North Carolina health officials said the state has been allocated 4,548 doses of the vaccine, Jynneos.

Of the state’s 4,548 vaccine doses, 2,809 were already in the state by Wednesday.

An additional 1,739 doses are expected by Saturday, according to state health officials.

The first case of Monkeypox in North Carolina was confirmed in the mountains in Haywood County on June 23 — about one month ago. Mecklenburg County — where Charlotte is located — is where the second case was reported in the state on June 27.