Moore County man arrested for 48 grams of cocaine, other related charges Thursday

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) – The Moore County Sheriff’s Office conducted a drug investigation that led to the arrest of man for multiple drug charges, including the possession of 48 grams of cocaine.

Richard Earl Johnson, 42, was arrested and charged with will Selling and Delivering Cocaine, Trafficking in Cocaine by possession, Trafficking in Cocaine by transporting, Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Cocaine, Felony Possession of Cocaine, Maintaining a Vehicle, Dwelling or Place to keep a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Johnson is currently being held in the Moore County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond. He is eligible to first appear in court on Sept. 2.