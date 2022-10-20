CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — An 18-year-old man has been charged in a Saturday shooting in Aberdeen.

Christian Isaiah Robinson, of Aberdeen, was arrested Wednesday after Moore County Sheriff’s investigators and Response Team searched two residences on R Sands Road in Aberdeen in connection with the shooting, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Saturday, 24-year-old Michael McLaughlin was shot twice along Sherwood Drive, the sheriff’s office said. He was airlifted to UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill where he underwent surgery for life-threatening injuries. He is currently in stable condition.

Robinson is charged with attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. He is currently in the Moore County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond. His first court appearance is Friday.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Moore County Sheriff’s Office at 910-947-2931, or the Moore County Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip Line at 910-947-4444.

