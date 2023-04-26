KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office has announced warrants have been issued for a Halifax County man who has been accused of at least 52 breaking and entering cases in North Carolina since 2020.

An investigation by the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division, which was aided by other North Carolina law enforcement agencies, identified Dalian Green of Roanoke Rapids as a suspect.

Officials said he broke into the Midway Mart and Grill at 8176 U.S. 258, Pink Hill, on July 18, 2022. Lenoir County deputies who arrived on the scene found the store had been broken into and that multiple cartons of cigarettes had been stolen.

The LCSO has obtained warrants for Green for:

Breaking and entering

Larceny after breaking and entering

Possession of burglar tools

Officials in Edgecombe, Craven and other counties in Eastern North Carolina say Green is also a suspect in breaking and entering cases there.

Green is currently in the custody of the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.