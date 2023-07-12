RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Transportation Security Administration officers have found more than 100 firearms in carry-on luggage at North Carolina airports so far this year. That number is an increase over the same time last year.

Even with a concealed weapons permit, firearms are not permitted in carry-on luggage. Guns are only allowed in checked baggage and they have to be declared at the ticket counter.

At Raleigh-Durham International Airport, officers have found 39 firearms in carry-on luggage so far this year. That’s up from the 34 found this same time last year. In 2022, 74 firearms were found at RDU.

TSA reported were they found during routine security screenings.

Charlotte Douglas International leads the state in firearms discovered. 66 have been found so far this year, up from the 52 found during the same time period last year. In 2022, 117 guns were found during TSA screenings.

While firearm discoveries are up at RDU and CLT, they have decreased at Asheville Regional and Albert J. Ellis Airport in Jacksonville. No guns have been discovered at Albert J. Ellis Airport this year, compared to five this same time last year. Just six, down from the 13 last year, have been found at AVL.

Top 5 airports for firearm detections in 2022:

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)- 448 firearms found Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW)- 385 firearms found Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH)- 298 firearms found Nashville International Airport (BNA)- 213 firearms found Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX)- 196 firearms found

People who are found with a firearm could face a fine up to $15,000. TSA says they consider factors like whether the firearm was loaded and or whether ammunition was accessible.

Passengers can also have their Trusted Traveler status and TSA PreCheck benefits temporarily revoked. TSA says the duration of the disqualification will depend upon the seriousness of the offense and if there is a repeated history of violations.