WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) – North Carolina’s Division of Motor Vehicles has now approved more than 200 phrases that had been blocked from being affixed to vanity license plates.

Some of them are related to sexual orientation. This is the result of a recent DMV review of its do-not-issue list, which has been at over 9,000 terms.

Radio station WFDD reports the terms removed from the banned list include “GAYPRIDE,” “LESBIAN” and “QUEER.” But others remain, including “BISEXUAL” and “GAYS0K.”

DMV Commissioner Wayne Goodwin says he welcomes public input and that his aim is to have “no plates of hate in this state.”