RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — While parts of North Carolina are seeing rain this week, it’s not enough to pull more than 40 counties out of their severe drought conditions. Across the state, all or parts of 96 counties were classified as abnormally dry or worse.

The North Carolina’s Drought Management Advisory Council has expanded the Extreme Drought (D3) designation to parts of four additional counties in southwestern North Carolina. They have classified 10 more counties in the Piedmont as Severe Drought (D2).

The new classifications take into account rain that occurred as of 8 a.m. Tuesday, but most of the state saw less than a tenth of an inch, said Klaus Albertin, chair of DMAC.

Rainfall on the days surrounding Thanksgiving will be reflected in next week’s drought update. Albertin said the additional precipitation could help prevent conditions from worsening.

“Typically, rain for this time of year is about an inch a week,” Albertin said. “If we get an inch and a half, it could help, but may not improve conditions dramatically. The mid-to-long-term forecast is still for a wet winter due to the El Niño pattern, but it’s expected to be January before we start to see big impacts.”

In western North Carolina, DMAC expanded the Extreme Drought classification to Burke, Jackson, Lincoln and Swain counties, in addition to Cherokee, Clay, Cleveland, Graham, Henderson, Macon, Polk, Rutherford and Transylvania counties. Under Extreme Drought, all water users are advised to follow their Water Shortage Response Plans. Water systems in areas of extreme drought are required to report weekly water usage.

The DMAC also expanded the Severe Drought classification for an additional 10 counties in central North Carolina, encompassing 40 total counties.

In addition, abnormally dry (D0) to moderate (D1) drought conditions continued in eastern North Carolina.