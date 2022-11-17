RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With winter weather coming to North Carolina, more ski areas are opening up their slopes.

Two areas already opened this week, Sugar Mountain and Cataloochee Ski Area.

Two more are expected to open this weekend, according to VisitNC.com.

Appalachian Ski Mountain in Blowing Rock will open Friday and expects most slopes to be open due to winter weather that has arrived this week.

Beech Mountain Ski Resort is opening Saturday for tubing only. Opening day for skiers and snowboarders will be Nov. 25.

Sapphire Valley plans to open up Dec. 17 and Wolf Ridge in Mars Hill said it hasn’t determined when it will open but will start blowing snow soon.