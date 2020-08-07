More than 1.2 million North Carolinians have filed for unemployment throughout pandemic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 1.2 million North Carolinians have filed for unemployment during the COVID-19 pandemic as of Aug. 6, according to the NC Department of Commerce’s Division of Employment Security.

Of those claims, more than 845,000 or 70 percent of people have been paid benefits. Approximately 293,000 people, or 24 percent have been found ineligible for benefits.

DES says four percent of claimants have been found ineligible for state benefits and have a claim for federal benefits that is pending a resolution. Of that, two percent of claimants have a claim for state unemployment benefits that is pending a resolution.

In the last eight weeks, DES says the percentage of claimants with a pending claim for state unemployment insurance benefits has dropped from seven percent to two percent.