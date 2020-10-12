More than 100 NC lawyers among 5,000 across U.S. opposing Amy Coney Barrett SCOTUS nomination

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 100 lawyers across North Carolina have joined a group of more than 5,000 lawyers across the United States calling for the Senate to not confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court of the United States.

The letter submitted by Lawyers for Good Movement in partnership with Alliance for Justice objects Barrett being confirmed on the court. The letter was signed by more than 5,000 attorneys representing all 50 states and the District of Columbia, including 118 from North Carolina.

It is the largest known lawyer opposition letter to a Supreme Court nominee.

The letter calls for the Senate to not confirm Judge Barrett, arguing that the next Supreme Court Justice will rule on issues concerning the health and well-being of every American for decades. It implores every Senator — 53 of whom have law degrees — to honor their oath to defend the United States Constitution and preserve the core tenets of our democracy from an illegitimate and sham process. The letter also highlights Barrett’s concerning record of jurisprudence, which threatens the lives and livelihoods of millions of Americans.

“It is virtually unprecedented for thousands of lawyers, from every state and a breadth of backgrounds, to unite in opposition to a Supreme Court nominee,” said Alliance for Justice president Nan Aron. “As people who have devoted their careers to the pursuit of justice and upholding our Constitution, they have made clear that a vote to confirm Amy Coney Barrett is a vote to strip away health care protections from millions, eviscerate protections for those with preexisting conditions, overturn Roe, and dismantle civil rights. The legal community is speaking out, and they are no doubt the tip of the iceberg.”

“As lawyers, we’ve sworn an oath to ‘protect and defend’ the United States Constitution, and it is our duty to take a stand at this critical moment in our nation’s history,” said Lawyers for Good Government’s president Traci Feit Love. “The fundamental rights of hundreds of millions of Americans are at stake. Rushing to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett will cause irreparable damage to the public’s faith in the Supreme Court, the rule of law, and our democracy.”

Barrett, who sat through nearly four hours of opening statements from members of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday promised to interpret the Constitution and laws “as they are written.”

Barring a dramatic development, Republicans appear to have the votes to confirm her to a lifetime seat on the Supreme Court. If she is confirmed quickly, she could be on the court when it hears the latest challenge to the Affordable Care Act, a week after the election.