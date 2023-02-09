RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) – More than 100 sexual assault arrests have been made by North Carolina law enforcement agencies thanks to DNA testing, according to North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein.

“The sad reality is sexual assault happens in North Carolina every day and when we get that evidence we need to turn around as quickly as we possibly can identify who the perpetrator is, if it’s at all possible, and then get that information to local law-enforcement so they can make an arrest,” Stein said.

The arrests include a Fayetteville man who pled guilty to nine counts of rape and 15 counts of sexual offense dating back to 2009.

Also using DNA evidence, the Durham Police Department made multiple arrests for previously unsolved rape cases.

It all comes during a multi-year effort to cut down on a large backlog of rape kits and increase processing speed for current kits.

A 2019 audit found more than 16,000 untested sexual assault kits in agencies across the state.

“We are attacking that backlog and we’re methodically eliminating it,” Stein said.

According to the state’s Sexual Assault Kit Tracking Dashboard, more than 8,600 of the original backlogged kits have been fully tested.

In addition to testing, 27 out of the 102 sexual assault arrests made using DNA hits came from the backlogged kits.

Monika Johnson-Hostler, director of the North Carolina Coalition Against Sexual Assault, said it’s difficult for survivors to get their day in court.

“It’s not an easy process,” Johnson-Hostler said. “Many of the survivors have put this behind them, have moved on, have just resolved that in the criminal, legal justice system they weren’t going to get any outcomes.”

She said although progress is being made to test sexual assault kits, it will take increased prioritization of sexual assault cases by state law enforcement to revisit DNA evidence hits and make more arrests.

“But we still have a long way to go in our state around actually ensuring that those cases actually end up in a court room,” Johnson-Hostler said. “Because the testing really is just the first part and I would say that is where we still have a significant amount of room to grow and learn.”