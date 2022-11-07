RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 2 million people in North Carolina voted before Election Day, as state election experts said they expect strong turnout Tuesday but doubt that overall turnout for the midterm election will be record-breaking.

As of Monday morning, the North Carolina State Board of Elections (NCSBE) reported that 2.15-million votes have been cast, which includes about 2 million at in-person early voting sites and nearly 144,000 by mail. That means 29 percent of registered voters already have voted.

About 110,000 more ballots have been cast compared to the same point in the last midterm election in 2018, according to the NCSBE.

In 2018, overall turnout was about 53 percent. The record for a midterm was set in 1990 when turnout was just shy of 62 percent.

“I think we’re gonna be somewhere in the high 50s. Healthy, but not a record by any stretch,” said Chris Cooper, a political science professor and expert on state politics at Western Carolina University.

During early voting, about 38 percent of ballots have come from Democrats, 31 percent have come from Republicans and 30 percent of ballots have come from unaffiliated voters.

When the polls close Tuesday evening, Cooper noted, “These early numbers are going to hit first before the Election Day numbers. Those early numbers are going to look good for the Democratic Party. So, let’s all remember that what we’re not seeing is one party up or down. We’re seeing a process stopped partway through.”

The average age of voters this year is 58, which is slightly older than in 2018 when it was 56, Cooper noted.

“Young people, for whatever set of circumstances, they never show up to vote in big numbers. They’re showing up to vote even less than usual,” he said.

He also noted there’s been no significant increase in women turning out so far. They account for 52 percent of votes cast so far, which is on par with previous elections, Cooper said.

“A lot of us expected that perhaps after the Dobbs decision, we’d see a wave of women showing up to vote for the first time. In terms of gender patterns, it looks remarkably similar to 2018,” Cooper said. “Anything can happen on Election Day. But, at least right now in early voting, it appears the Dobbs decision has not led to an influx of female voters.”

The number of people voting by mail so far has doubled compared to 2018. About 117,000 absentee ballots that people requested have not been returned yet, according to the NCSBE. As long as mail-in ballots are postmarked by 5 p.m. on Election Day, they still count if they make it to county election offices by Nov. 14.

For people voting in person on Election Day, polls will be open across North Carolina from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. As long as you are in line by 7:30 p.m., you will be allowed to cast a ballot.