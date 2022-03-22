SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A total of 235 jobs are coming to North Carolina after a construction company said it is spending nearly $12 million to build a new factory in Lee County.

Those jobs at Service Offsite Solutions will pay an average annual salary of $50,470.

Gov. Roy Cooper called the move announced Tuesday “another great economic development win for North Carolina.”

The expansion will result in more than 240,000 square feet of space for manufacturing, warehousing and distribution, according to Cooper’s office.

The company makes framing components for home-builders, manufacturing floors, roofs and walls at an offsite plant. They are then shipped and installed at the home construction site in a process the company says is quicker than traditional stick-built construction.

“Our process delivers a framed house, dried in, with all the punchwork completed in less than half the time it would take for traditional stick framing, often in as little as two days,” said Jeff Thompson, the company’s vice president of operations, calling it “a paradigm shift for the future of homebuilding.”

The average pay will be higher than the current average salary in Lee County of $42,516, and state officials say the project could generate nearly $12 million per year in potential annual payroll impact.

The expansion will be facilitated in part by a 12-year job development investment grant approved earlier Tuesday by the state’s economic investment committee.

Estimates show the project growing the state’s economy by more than $450 million during those 12 years. The formula that accounts for new tax revenues generated by those new jobs results in the company being reimbursed about $2 million spread over that time. That payment is only made after the state verifies the company met its targets for job creation and investment.