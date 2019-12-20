More than $400,000 awarded to NC law enforcement agencies

RALEIGH – United States Attorney Robert J. Higdon, Jr. announced Friday that the United States Department of Justice has awarded $460,810.27 to 77 local law enforcement agencies in the Eastern District of North Carolina to reimburse them up to 50 percent of the cost of body armor vests purchased for law enforcement officers through the Bulletproof Vest Partnership Program.

Additionally, Pitt County received $100,000.00 under the Body-Worn Camera Policy and Implementation Program. This funding will enable them to improve their capacity to gather evidence and protect the safety of law enforcement officers and citizens.

The Law Enforcement Safety and Wellness Research and Evaluation Program is used to address safety, health and wellness priorities through research and evaluation. The Research Triangle Institute received $549,260.00 under this program.

“The importance of protecting those who protect us cannot be overstated,” said Mr. Higdon. “The Department of Justice continues to demonstrate this through programs like these that provide funding for both the physical and emotional well-being of our brave men and women who protect us all every day.”

