More than 5,400 new COVID-19 cases reported since Friday in North Carolina

FILE – In this Dec. 29, 2020, file photo, Pat Moore, with the Chester County, Pa., Health Department, fills a syringe with Moderna COVID-19 vaccine before administering it to emergency medical workers and health care personnel at the Chester County Government Services Center in West Chester, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina reported 5,444 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, with 1,401 of them coming on Monday.

That total includes a Saturday number of 2,133 — the most on a single day since April 30, when there were 2,231.

The state’s seven-day average has nearly doubled in the past 10 days, with its average up to 1,650 today after it was 858 on July 17.

Additionally, North Carolina’s hospital numbers are getting closer to 1,000 for the first time since May 8, with 943 patients in hospitals today. It has been a steady rise in that number as today marks the 16th consecutive day-over-day increase.

North Carolina’s percent positive also continues to climb, with 8.6-percent of tests performed Saturday coming back positive. That’s the highest it has been since Feb. 7, when it was 9.3-percent. Today also marks the second day in a row with it north of 8-percent.

But, at least the deaths — the ultimate lagging indicator — haven’t really started to climb yet.

Ten deaths came in over the weekend, bringing the state’s total to 13,580.

North Carolina’s key vaccination percentages are holding steady at 60-percent of adults at least partially vaccinated and 57-percent fully vaccinated.

The states dose count since Friday include: