More than 9,000 in NC have presumably recovered from COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 9,000 in North Carolina have recovered from COVID-19, state health officials report.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, 9,115 COVID-19 patients in the state have presumably recovered.

NCDHHS estimates a median time to recovery of 14 days from the date of specimen collection for non-fatal COVID-19 cases who were not hospitalized, or if hospitalization status is unknown.

The estimated median recovery time is 28 days from the date of specimen collection for hospitalized non-fatal COVID-19 cases.

As of Monday, North Carolina has surpassed 15,000 laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases.

This is the first full week of Gov. Roy Cooper’s Phase 1 of reopening the state.