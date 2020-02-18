More than half of NC residents report getting flu shot, poll says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A new poll released Tuesday shows more than half of surveyed North Carolina residents say they got a flu shot within the last year.

The High Point University Poll reports 52 percent of those surveyed said they had a flu shot over the last 12 months – up 1 percent from last year’s poll, the University said in a release.

“The data is in line with estimates from the CDC that suggest roughly 52% of North Carolinians received their annual influenza vaccine last year,” says Dr. Jordan Smith, assistant professor of clinical sciences in HPU’s Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy. “North Carolina is among the top five states in the country in percentage of people who are vaccinated, and it is greatly ahead of the national vaccination rate of 45%.”

A total of 39 percent of those surveyed said they do not plan on being vaccinated against the flu this year.

“It is important to receive the annual influenza vaccine because it has demonstrated efficacy in preventing sickness and death among people who might not be capable of fighting flu well, such as people over the age of 65, people with asthma and pregnant women, among others. Getting a flu shot might save the life of you or a loved one,” Smith said.

All adults – Health care providers and flu (January/February 2020)

Have you seen a health care provider for the flu in the past 12 months, or not?

Yes – 29 percent

No – 69 percent

Don’t know/Refused – 2 percent

(All adult North Carolina residents phone and online sample, surveyed Jan. 31 – Feb. 6, 2020, n = 1,100 and credibility interval of +/- 3.6%)

All adults – Had a flu shot in last year (January/February 2020)

Have you had a flu shot within the past 12 months?

Yes – 52 percent

No – 46 percent

Don’t know/Refused – 2 percent

(All adult North Carolina residents phone and online sample, surveyed Jan. 31 – Feb. 6, 2020, n = 1,100 and credibility interval of +/- 3.6%)

All adults – Flu shot plans (January/February 2020)

Do you plan on getting a flu shot this year?

Yes, but have not gotten it yet – 19 percent

Yes, have already gotten it – 39 percent

No – 39 percent

Don’t know/Refused – 4 percent

Details on this survey can be found here.

(All adult North Carolina residents phone and online sample, surveyed Jan. 31 – Feb. 6, 2020, n = 1,100 and credibility interval of +/- 3.6%)

North Carolina health officials report 75 flu-related deaths across the state this season. A total of 203 died in the previous flu season.

