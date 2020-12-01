More than half of police in NC town resign after fellow officer is asked to quit

CATAWBA, N.C. (WJZY) — More than half the officers in the Catawba Police Department have turned in their resignations after a fellow officer was asked to resign.

The town of Catawba only had 11 part-time officers before the mass resignations. Now, they’re left with only five.

“I want you as citizens to know that we didn’t resign because we don’t care about you. We still love you. We still care about you and we wish we could still be a part of this town,” said Cody Jarvis, one of the officers who resigned.

Jarvis is well known both in Catawba and online. The lifelong Catawba resident has a large following, nearly 37,000, on the social media app Tik Tok. He often posts humorous videos of his life behind the badge.

Being a police officer in his hometown was a dream come true.

“You get the ability to make a difference in the community, but it’s really sentimental to make a difference in the community you grew up in,” Jarvis said.

Jarvis’ life changed last week though when he says the town manager of Catawba asked him to turn in his resignation.

“I told him I wanted a reason. Why is he taking this away from me?” said Jarvis.

Town manager Brad Moody said he couldn’t speak to why Jarvis turned in his resignation. He did admit the other five resignations were as a result of close ties with Jarvis.

Moody says Catawba County Sheriff’s Deputies will handle calls when a Catawba police officer isn’t on duty.

“Our office ordinarily responds to calls for service in the Town of Catawba when town Officers aren’t on duty. This practice will continue. We do not anticipate any staffing issues or schedule changes,” said Captain Aaron Turk with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE