More wind, hail losses in NC partly behind request for 25 percent raise in homeowners’ insurance rates

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Rate Bureau is asking for homeowners’ insurance rates to be raised an average of 25 percent across the state.

The NC Rate Bureau serves insurance companies.

Those against the increase said it’s too high of request and is a bad time for any type of increase request between the pandemic and the affordable housing issues.

In nearly 2,000 pages, The North Carolina Rate Bureau provided data they claim shows the need for an increase in homeowners’ insurance rates.

One claim behind the request is more wind and hail losses from storms. The NC Rate Bureau’s paperwork shows data from 2014 to 2018.An insurance expert said requests use earlier data since people have three years to file property damage claims in North Carolina.

Their data shows 40 percent of reported territories in the state had more wind and hail losses in 2018 compared to 2017.

Some of those areas had more than five times the number of losses in 2018 than in 2017.This is the 11th homeowners’ insurance increase proposal in 27 years.

Past requests have ranged from 12 percent to 25 percent.

The insurance commissioner has denied one completely, and negotiated the rest down to two to seven percent increases.

Mike Causey is the insurance commissioner who’ll be the ultimate decider for the current request.

He’s negotiated two requests down since he’s been in office.

He’s worked more than 25 years in the insurance industry as an agent, manager, supervisor and agency owner.

A public comment hearing is being held Thursday.

Wendy Harris with the North Carolina Homeowners’ Alliance said she’ll be there to fight it.

“Our hope is there will be a complete denial for an increase this year, period,” said Harris.

Here are the details for the public comment hearing: