MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WJZY) — The past couple of days at Pie In The Sky Pizza in downtown Mooresville have been busy and for a significant reason.

This week, they posted a notice on social media saying that, come May 22nd, they would be closing as a result of revamps and renovations in the space they are currently renting.

Since then, people have been clamoring in for a slice.

“This was unexpected and it’s very overwhelming,” said Tim Whitener, who started the business at its location on North Main Street in 1986.

“I don’t know we could’ve prepared for this at all,” said his wife Tammy Whitener.

The Facebook post has been shared hundreds of times and even caught the attention of Dale Earnhardt, Jr. The Whiteners said that he has been coming to the restaurant since he was a teenager.

As for the actual news they have posted about the closure, Tim Whitener said they had known for around a year that it would be happening and had been hoping to secure a new location in downtown Mooresville. So far, however, they have not been successful.

“We’ve done 36 years downtown,” said Daniel Whitener. “And we want to do 36 more if we can.”