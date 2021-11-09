Buying a home is an investment—and an increasingly expensive one. The median value of a home in the United States reached $363,300 in July 2021, according to the National Association of Realtors. The market grew competitive and the price of homeownership shot out of reach for many Americans—but not for those willing to shell out big money for the most expensive homes on the market.

Homes with big price tags come with all sorts of enviable amenities. Pools, home gyms, high-tech fixtures, sweeping security systems, spacious yards, and a room for every need are luxuries most people covet. As people spent more time than ever before in their homes, these luxuries—and the cavernous square footage and yards that house them—became more desirable than ever.

The appetite for homes selling in the high six-figure range became voracious in 2020, and that trend continues into 2021, according to data from Redfin. Sales of such luxury homes increased 41.6% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2021, growing significantly more than the smaller increase for more moderately priced homes.

To learn more about home values in Wilmington, North Carolina, Stacker analyzed data from realtor.com to compile a list of the most expensive homes for sale in the city. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

See the most expensive homes for sale in Wilmington below:

#10. 1035 Ocean Ridge Dr, Wilmington ($3,495,000)

– 5 bedrooms; 6 bathrooms; 6,569 square feet; $532 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#9. 506 Bradley Creek Point Rd, Wilmington ($3,500,000)

– 4 bedrooms; 4 bathrooms; 4,527 square feet; $773 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#8. 7700 Myrtle Grove Rd, Wilmington ($3,500,000)

– 4 bedrooms; 3 bathrooms; 3,550 square feet; $985 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#7. 342 and 344 Cabbage Inlet Ln, Wilmington ($3,500,000)

– 5 bedrooms; 8 bathrooms; 6,730 square feet; $520 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#6. 137 Trombay Dr, Wilmington ($3,750,000)

– 4 bedrooms; 7 bathrooms; 8,836 square feet; $424 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#5. 2020 Deep Creek Run, Wilmington ($3,800,000)

– 4 bedrooms; 5 bathrooms; 4,214 square feet; $901 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#4. 6454 Shinnwood Rd, Wilmington ($4,395,000)

– 6 bedrooms; 7 bathrooms; 7,101 square feet; $618 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#3. 8204 Bald Eagle Ln, Wilmington ($4,795,000)

– 5 bedrooms; 7 bathrooms; 6,095 square feet; $786 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#2. 2307 Middle Sound Loop Rd, Wilmington ($6,400,000)

– 4 bedrooms; 5 bathrooms; 5,120 square feet; $1,250 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#1. 7319 Carolina Beach Rd, Wilmington ($6,999,000)

– 5 bedrooms; 7 bathrooms; 10,690 square feet; $654 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)