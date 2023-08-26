RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — August 26 is National Dog Day, and pups across the country are hopefully getting extra pets, scratches and treats to celebrate.

While North Carolinians love having canine companions, what breed is most popular in the Tar Heel State?

According to Camp Bow Wow, North America’s largest doggy day care and boarding franchise, Labrador retriever is the top dog breed in North Carolina for the second year in a row.

Courtesy of Camp Bow Wow

Goldendoodles are the second most popular dog breed in the state, followed by German Shepherds and Golden Retrievers. Australian Shepherds round out the top five dog breeds in North Carolina.

The list of most popular breeds statewide is nearly identical to Camp Bow Wow’s lists of top five large-dog and overall breeds. Labrador Retrievers (including Lab mixes) rank No. 1 on those lists as well.

In the small-dog category, miniature poodles took the top spot.

Most popular overall and large dog breeds in the U.S.

Labrador Retriever Goldendoodle Golden Retriever German Shepherd Australian Shepherd

Most popular small dog breeds in the U.S.