Mother, 3 others charged with infant’s death in Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – The mother of a 1-month-old baby and three other people have been indicted by a grand jury in connection with the newborn’s death earlier this year.

Carolina Beach police officers and other first responders were called to 707 Ocean Blvd. on January 20 in regards to the death of a baby girl, Adalynn Garner.

On Nov. 9, the child’s mother, 35-year-old Amy Marie Miles, was indicted on a charge of second-degree murder and booked in jail on Nov. 14.

Miles was initially given a bond of $10,000 which was increased to $350,000 following her first court appearance Monday morning.

A spokeswoman for the District Attorney’s Office on Monday confirmed that three other people were also indicted on Nov. 9.

Sylvia Garner was indicted on charges of involuntary manslaughter and negligent child abuse causing serious bodily injury. Joel Garner and Roby Garner were each charged with negligent child abuse causing serious bodily injury.

All three are expected to make their first court appearances on Dec. 14, the spokeswoman said.

No further details were immediately available.

