Mother, 3 others charged with infant’s death in Carolina Beach

North Carolina news

by: WECT

Posted: / Updated:

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – The mother of a 1-month-old baby and three other people have been indicted by a grand jury in connection with the newborn’s death earlier this year.

Carolina Beach police officers and other first responders were called to 707 Ocean Blvd. on January 20 in regards to the death of a baby girl, Adalynn Garner.

On Nov. 9, the child’s mother, 35-year-old Amy Marie Miles, was indicted on a charge of second-degree murder and booked in jail on Nov. 14.

Miles was initially given a bond of $10,000 which was increased to $350,000 following her first court appearance Monday morning.

A spokeswoman for the District Attorney’s Office on Monday confirmed that three other people were also indicted on Nov. 9.

Sylvia Garner was indicted on charges of involuntary manslaughter and negligent child abuse causing serious bodily injury. Joel Garner and Roby Garner were each charged with negligent child abuse causing serious bodily injury.

All three are expected to make their first court appearances on Dec. 14, the spokeswoman said.

No further details were immediately available.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored Content
Visit Buy Local

Trending Stories