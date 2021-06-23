Mother, 3-year-old child killed in head-on crash in NC

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A mother and her 3-year-old child were killed in a head-on crash in Newton early Wednesday morning, according to the N.C. State Highway Patrol.

Authorities said the crash happened around 3:20 a.m. Wednesday morning on NC 16 near Mount Ruhama Church Road.

Troopers said 20-year-old Allison Faith Presley of Indian Trail may have fallen asleep while driving her BMW X3 and crossed the double yellow line, colliding head-on with a Toyota Tundra.

Presley and her 3-year-old child, Aiden, died on scene. Troopers said Aiden was in the rear-passenger seat of the car.

Another passenger in the car received only minor injuries.

Officials said the driver of the Tundra was seriously injured, but his injuries were non-life-threatening. He was taken to a local hospital.

Troopers said the crash happened in a construction zone, but the crash was not related to the ongoing work. The initial investigation indicated that Presley may have fallen asleep behind the wheel.

3-year-old Aiden Presley was restrained in a car seat, but officials said it was not installed properly in the vehicle.

NC 16 was closed for around three hours during the Highway Patrol investigation.