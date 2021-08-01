Mother and 2 children assaulted, robbed in midday Asheville home invasion

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Police are investigating after a mother and her two children were assaulted and robbed in a home invasion in Asheville.

A mother, 7-year-old child, and infant were assaulted and robbed by two armed males during a midday home invasion on Ascension Drive, Asheville police said.

At about 2:10 p.m. Tuesday, a mother was at home with her two children when she heard a loud banging noise in the living room. Police said she found two men in her home, both armed with handguns.

According to police, while trying to get to her kids, she was physically thrown to the ground, and her 7-year-old was grabbed and held. The suspects stole a safe and a backpack and fled on foot. No one was physically injured.

One of the men had a medium build, beard, and was wearing black athletic pants, a black hoodie, and a blue hospital mask. The second had a thin build, shoulder-length dreadlocks, and was wearing black jeans and a black bandana facemask.

They are believed to be driving a white Hyundai Sonata (2010-2020 model year).

Detectives are investigating this incident, but need your help. If you would like to anonymously share information you can text TIP2APD to 847411, or use the TIP2APD smartphone app. You can also share information by calling 828-252-1110.